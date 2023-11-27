© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen

Cat Among the Pigeons

Season 1 Episode 1 | 54m 09s

Lucy Worsley turns detective to uncover how Agatha Christie developed her ingenious talent for murder. She delves into Agatha’s haunted childhood, knowledge of poisons, and wartime trauma. And she discovers that Christie kept much hidden from view.

Aired: 12/02/23 | Expires: 12/31/23
Extras
Watch 2:51
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen
'The Mousetrap'
Lucy discovers the origins of Agatha's most famous play, "The Mousetrap."
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:51
Watch 2:02
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen
'Death on the Nile'
Lucy boards the SS Sudan, the paddle steamer that inspired "Death on the Nile."
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:02
Watch 0:30
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen
Episode 3 Preview
Lucy examines Agatha Christie’s later life, learning how she became the "Queen of Crime."
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen
Episode 2 Preview
Lucy investigates Agatha Christie's 1926 disappearance, and how it affected her writing.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:52
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen
Agatha's Disappearance
Following the discovery of her abandoned car, the police launch a search for Agatha.
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:52
Watch 1:42
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen
Agatha's Divorce Trip
In the wake of her divorce, Agatha takes a trip on the Orient Express.
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:42
Watch 0:31
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen
Preview
Lucy Worsley investigates Agatha Christie, and the experiences that shaped her fiction.
Preview: S1 | 0:31
Watch 2:55
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen
'The Mysterious Affair at Styles'
Lucy and Jamie discuss "The Mysterious Affair at Styles," and Poirot's unique qualities.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:55
Watch 1:36
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen
Agatha's Family
Lucy meets Agatha's great grandson, James Prichard, to discuss Agatha's upbringing.
Clip: S1 E1 | 1:36
Watch 53:53
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen
Unfinished Portrait
Lucy examines Agatha Christie’s later life, learning how she became the ‘Queen of Crime'.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:53
Watch 53:19
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen
Destination Unknown
Lucy investigates Agatha Christie's 1926 disappearance, and how it affected her writing.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:19