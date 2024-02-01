© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gospel

Take the Message Everywhere

Season 1 Episode 3 | 53m 01s

GOSPEL’s hour 3 reveals how gospel was going mainstream and family dynasties, many raised in the Church of God in Christ, would dominate the charts. Meanwhile, other children of the church used their heavenly voice to influence soul music. As gospel artists took the message everywhere, Black pastors continued to distinguish their message through a prophetic voice and sound with sermonettes.

Aired: 01/31/24 | Expires: 03/12/24
Corporate support for GOSPEL was provided by Bank of America. Major funding support was provided by the Lilly Endowment Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Emerson Collective and the Ford Foundation. Funding was also provided by members of The Inkwell Society and by public television viewers like you.
Extras
Watch 3:18
Gospel
Extended Trailer
GOSPEL explores Black spirituality in sermon and song.
Preview: S1 | 3:18
Watch 4:47
Gospel
"Move on Up a Little Higher" Changes the Gospel Game
The success of "Move on Up a Little Higher proved that Gospel could be profitable.
Clip: S1 E2 | 4:47
Watch 0:42
Gospel
Dionne on Mahalia
Dionne Warwick weighs in on what was special about Mahalia Jackson's voice.
Clip: S1 E2 | 0:42
Watch 53:00
Gospel
The Gospel Train
GOSPEL’s hour 1 follows the sonic influences of blues and jazz music.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:00
Watch 2:00
Gospel
Thomas Dorsey's Legacy
Thomas Dorsey co-founds the National Convention of Gospel Choirs and Choruses in 1933.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:00
Watch 1:03
Gospel
Rev. Dwight Andrews Discusses C.L. Franklin's Influence
Rev. Dwight Andrews discusses C.L. Franklin and what Black preaching is.
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:03
Watch 1:29
Gospel
Reverend C.L. Franklin Goes on the Record
Rev. Franklin recorded more than 70 albums of sermons
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:29
Watch 0:48
Gospel
The Art of Black Preaching
Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. visits the Hampton University Ministers' Conference.
Clip: S1 E1 | 0:48
Watch 53:01
Gospel
Gospel's Second Century
GOSPEL’s hour 4 explores how gospel and preaching achieved platinum-selling success.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:01
Watch 2:06
Gospel
Married Pastors Spread the Word to Brooklyn Millennials
How do you spread the gospel to young black millennials motivated by digital activism?
Clip: S1 E4 | 2:06
Watch 53:00
Gospel
The Gospel Train
GOSPEL’s hour 1 follows the sonic influences of blues and jazz music.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:00
Watch 53:01
Gospel
Gospel's Second Century
GOSPEL’s hour 4 explores how gospel and preaching achieved platinum-selling success.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:01
Watch 53:01
Gospel
The Golden Age of Gospel
GOSPEL’s hour 2 traces the Golden Age of Gospel from the Lord’s music to the mainstream.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:01