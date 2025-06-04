Rumpole and The Tap End

Extras
Rumpole accuses a dishonest policeman of framing his safecracker client.
Rumpole is very content to be defending a drugs case in the peace of the West Country.
An MP is accused of raping one of his assistants, and seems reluctant to defend himself.
Rumpole defends an apparently mentally challenged petty crook on a murder charge.
After a long spell without cases, Rumpole is apparently divorcing his old friend.
Rumpole successfully defends a teenager accused of robbery with violence.
A famous artist dies in mysterious circumstances; his young wife is accused of his murder.
Hilda assesses her life when an old flame reminds her of what might have been.
Hilda’s nephew wants Uncle Horace to defend him on a charge of adultery.
Insider dealing involving the Timsons provides Rumpole a chance to reduce his overdraft.