WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Rumpole of the Bailey

Rumpole On Trial

Season 7 Episode 6 | 50m 49s

A visit to the dentist starts Rumpole’s day badly and it is not improved by his appearance before Mr. Justice Oliphant in a particularly irritating mood. Losing his temper, Rumpole finds himself on trial for contempt before another enemy.

Aired: 12/02/92
Watch 50:17
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Learned Friends
Rumpole accuses a dishonest policeman of framing his safecracker client.
Episode: S1 E5 | 50:17
Watch 51:52
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Alternate Society
Rumpole is very content to be defending a drugs case in the peace of the West Country.
Episode: S1 E2 | 51:52
Watch 51:22
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Honourable Member
An MP is accused of raping one of his assistants, and seems reluctant to defend himself.
Episode: S1 E3 | 51:22
Watch 53:06
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Heavy Brigade
Rumpole defends an apparently mentally challenged petty crook on a murder charge.
Episode: S1 E6 | 53:06
Watch 52:29
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Married Lady
After a long spell without cases, Rumpole is apparently divorcing his old friend.
Episode: S1 E4 | 52:29
Watch 51:21
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Younger Generation
Rumpole successfully defends a teenager accused of robbery with violence.
Episode: S1 E1 | 51:21
Watch 50:44
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and The Family Pride
A cousin invites Hilda and Rumpole to visit, but the invitation isn’t purely social.
Episode: S7 E5 | 50:44
Watch 50:42
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and The Reform of Joby Jonson
Two beautiful women disrupt life, both in Chambers and at Rumpole’s home.
Episode: S7 E3 | 50:42
Watch 50:42
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and The Eternal Triangle
Hilda chases a thief, Rumpole is poised for a success, and Phyllida is set for a new role.
Episode: S7 E4 | 50:42
Watch 50:53
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and The Miscarriage of Justice
Mr. Justice Featherstone may lose his appeal when confessions prove worthless.
Episode: S7 E2 | 50:53