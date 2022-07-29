Rumpole and the Honourable Member

Extras
Rumpole accuses a dishonest policeman of framing his safecracker client.
Rumpole is very content to be defending a drugs case in the peace of the West Country.
Rumpole defends an apparently mentally challenged petty crook on a murder charge.
After a long spell without cases, Rumpole is apparently divorcing his old friend.
Rumpole successfully defends a teenager accused of robbery with violence.
Rumpole accuses a dishonest policeman of framing his safecracker client.
Rumpole is very content to be defending a drugs case in the peace of the West Country.
Rumpole defends an apparently mentally challenged petty crook on a murder charge.
After a long spell without cases, Rumpole is apparently divorcing his old friend.
Rumpole successfully defends a teenager accused of robbery with violence.