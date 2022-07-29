© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Rumpole of the Bailey

Rumpole and the Married Lady

Season 1 Episode 4 | 52m 29s

After a long spell without cases, Rumpole is apparently divorcing his old friend and colleague George Frobisher. His client meanwhile threatens to drive Rumpole's wife Hilda ("She who must be obeyed") into the arms of her friend Dodo.

Aired: 10/19/22
Rumpole and the Married Lady
Extras
Rumpole and the Learned Friends
Watch 50:17
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Learned Friends
Rumpole accuses a dishonest policeman of framing his safecracker client.
Episode: S1 E5 | 50:17
Rumpole and the Alternate Society
Watch 51:52
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Alternate Society
Rumpole is very content to be defending a drugs case in the peace of the West Country.
Episode: S1 E2 | 51:52
Rumpole and the Honourable Member
Watch 51:22
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Honourable Member
An MP is accused of raping one of his assistants, and seems reluctant to defend himself.
Episode: S1 E3 | 51:22
Rumpole and the Heavy Brigade
Watch 53:06
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Heavy Brigade
Rumpole defends an apparently mentally challenged petty crook on a murder charge.
Episode: S1 E6 | 53:06
Rumpole and the Younger Generation
Watch 51:21
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Younger Generation
Rumpole successfully defends a teenager accused of robbery with violence.
Episode: S1 E1 | 51:21
Rumpole and the Learned Friends
Watch 50:17
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Learned Friends
Rumpole accuses a dishonest policeman of framing his safecracker client.
Episode: S1 E5 | 50:17
Rumpole and the Alternate Society
Watch 51:52
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Alternate Society
Rumpole is very content to be defending a drugs case in the peace of the West Country.
Episode: S1 E2 | 51:52
Rumpole and the Honourable Member
Watch 51:22
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Honourable Member
An MP is accused of raping one of his assistants, and seems reluctant to defend himself.
Episode: S1 E3 | 51:22
Rumpole and the Heavy Brigade
Watch 53:06
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Heavy Brigade
Rumpole defends an apparently mentally challenged petty crook on a murder charge.
Episode: S1 E6 | 53:06
Rumpole and the Younger Generation
Watch 51:21
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Younger Generation
Rumpole successfully defends a teenager accused of robbery with violence.
Episode: S1 E1 | 51:21