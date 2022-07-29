Rumpole and the Alternate Society

Extras
Rumpole accuses a dishonest policeman of framing his safecracker client.
An MP is accused of raping one of his assistants, and seems reluctant to defend himself.
Rumpole defends an apparently mentally challenged petty crook on a murder charge.
After a long spell without cases, Rumpole is apparently divorcing his old friend.
Rumpole successfully defends a teenager accused of robbery with violence.
Rumpole accuses a dishonest policeman of framing his safecracker client.
An MP is accused of raping one of his assistants, and seems reluctant to defend himself.
Rumpole defends an apparently mentally challenged petty crook on a murder charge.
After a long spell without cases, Rumpole is apparently divorcing his old friend.
Rumpole successfully defends a teenager accused of robbery with violence.