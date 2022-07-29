Rumpole and the Learned Friends

Extras
Rumpole is very content to be defending a drugs case in the peace of the West Country.
An MP is accused of raping one of his assistants, and seems reluctant to defend himself.
Rumpole defends an apparently mentally challenged petty crook on a murder charge.
After a long spell without cases, Rumpole is apparently divorcing his old friend.
Rumpole successfully defends a teenager accused of robbery with violence.
