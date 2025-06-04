Rumpole and The Family Pride

Extras
Rumpole accuses a dishonest policeman of framing his safecracker client.
Rumpole is very content to be defending a drugs case in the peace of the West Country.
An MP is accused of raping one of his assistants, and seems reluctant to defend himself.
Rumpole defends an apparently mentally challenged petty crook on a murder charge.
After a long spell without cases, Rumpole is apparently divorcing his old friend.
Rumpole successfully defends a teenager accused of robbery with violence.
A visit to the dentist starts Rumpole’s day badly and soon he is on trial for contempt.
Two beautiful women disrupt life, both in Chambers and at Rumpole’s home.
Hilda chases a thief, Rumpole is poised for a success, and Phyllida is set for a new role.
Mr. Justice Featherstone may lose his appeal when confessions prove worthless.