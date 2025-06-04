© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Rumpole of the Bailey

Rumpole and The Golden Thread

Season 3 Episode 2 | 52m 45s

Rumpole is flattered when his fame appears to have spread to Africa. He’s invited to the new State of Neranga to defend the Minister for Home Affairs who is charged with murder. He’s disillusioned to learn that he’s been brought out to lose the case.

Aired: 10/17/83
Watch 50:17
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Learned Friends
Rumpole accuses a dishonest policeman of framing his safecracker client.
Episode: S1 E5 | 50:17
Watch 51:52
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Alternate Society
Rumpole is very content to be defending a drugs case in the peace of the West Country.
Episode: S1 E2 | 51:52
Watch 51:22
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Honourable Member
An MP is accused of raping one of his assistants, and seems reluctant to defend himself.
Episode: S1 E3 | 51:22
Watch 53:06
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Heavy Brigade
Rumpole defends an apparently mentally challenged petty crook on a murder charge.
Episode: S1 E6 | 53:06
Watch 52:29
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Married Lady
After a long spell without cases, Rumpole is apparently divorcing his old friend.
Episode: S1 E4 | 52:29
Watch 51:21
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Younger Generation
Rumpole successfully defends a teenager accused of robbery with violence.
Episode: S1 E1 | 51:21
