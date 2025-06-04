© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Rumpole of the Bailey

Rumpole and The Blind Tasting

Season 4 Episode 2 | 52m 19s

Rumpole is defending yet another member of the Timson clan, whose family provide a fair proportion of his income. Judge Graves is giving Rumpole a hard time in court, and with the arrival of Hilda’s old chum, home life is not much more attractive.

Aired: 01/25/87
Extras
Watch 50:17
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Learned Friends
Rumpole accuses a dishonest policeman of framing his safecracker client.
Episode: S1 E5 | 50:17
Watch 51:52
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Alternate Society
Rumpole is very content to be defending a drugs case in the peace of the West Country.
Episode: S1 E2 | 51:52
Watch 51:22
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Honourable Member
An MP is accused of raping one of his assistants, and seems reluctant to defend himself.
Episode: S1 E3 | 51:22
Watch 53:06
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Heavy Brigade
Rumpole defends an apparently mentally challenged petty crook on a murder charge.
Episode: S1 E6 | 53:06
Watch 52:29
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Married Lady
After a long spell without cases, Rumpole is apparently divorcing his old friend.
Episode: S1 E4 | 52:29
Watch 51:21
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Younger Generation
Rumpole successfully defends a teenager accused of robbery with violence.
Episode: S1 E1 | 51:21
All
  • All
  • Season 5
  • Season 4
  • Rumpole of the Bailey Season 3
  • Rumpole of the Bailey Season 2
  • Rumpole of the Bailey Season 1
Watch 51:48
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and The Quality of Life
A famous artist dies in mysterious circumstances; his young wife is accused of his murder.
Episode: S5 E6 | 51:48
Watch 51:37
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and Portia
Hilda assesses her life when an old flame reminds her of what might have been.
Episode: S5 E5 | 51:37
Watch 51:11
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and The Tap End
Rumpole’s main source of income is once more supplemented by defending the Timsons.
Episode: S5 E4 | 51:11
Watch 50:45
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and The Age of Miracles
Hilda’s nephew wants Uncle Horace to defend him on a charge of adultery.
Episode: S5 E3 | 50:45