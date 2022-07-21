In Jaipur, or the “Pink City,” discover the Hawa Mahal that was built with red and pink sandstone. Go inside the royal rooms behind the sandstone walls of the Mehrangarh Fort, perched high above the city and, in the back streets of Jodhpur, explore the refurbished heirloom furniture industry. Outside of Jodhpur, villagers who have never have seen a Westerner invite Rudy Maxa into their homes.