Known as Japan’s “soul food,” ramen is revered in Hokkaido, where it enjoys a long history. Rudy and chef Daisuke Utagawa explore Sapporo, Hokkaido’s capital. Along the way, they track down the families that produce the ingredients of ramen and visit the island’s stunning lakes; one of the island’s premier ski resorts, as well as a whiskey distillery that helps makes Japan’s award-winning spirits.