Montreal & Quebec CIty

Two of the most unique cities in the world are just north of New England. You’ll find brie, pate, jewel box-patisseries, and “s’il vous plait” right along with bagels, maple syrup, hockey, delis, and bocce ball. A modern skyscraper might be cheek-by-jowl with a 17th century, stone nunnery. The people who forged Montreal and Quebec City made these beautiful, multi-cultural cities of the world.