Rudy Maxa's World

Food, Drink & Place

Season 3 Episode 305 | 26m 46s

At Istanbul’s Spice Market, Brown-gold paprika is carefully molded into the shape of a pyramid. Cinnamon, cumin, ginger, and cardamom infuse the air with the fragrance of the East. From haggis in Scotland to soba and tea in Japan, from asada in Argentina to bibimbap in Korea, food and drink help illustrate the culture of a place and its people.

Food, Drink & Place
Hong King, Pt. 1
Watch 29:38
Rudy Maxa's World
Hong King, Pt. 1
Rudy and Daisuke Utagawa enthusiastically eat their way through Hong Kong.
Episode: S4 E404 | 29:38
Tokyo
Watch 29:17
Rudy Maxa's World
Tokyo
Take a look at the vibrant city of Tokyo, this time with an emphasis on Tokyo’s cuisine.
Episode: S4 E401 | 29:17
Bangkok
Watch 29:39
Rudy Maxa's World
Bangkok
Rudy and chef Daisuke Utagawa eat their way across Bangkok.
Episode: S4 E406 | 29:39
Hong Kong, Part 2
Watch 29:01
Rudy Maxa's World
Hong Kong, Part 2
Explore Hong Kong, from the frenetic night life to the quiet side of the island.
Episode: S4 E405 | 29:01
Kyushu
Watch 29:16
Rudy Maxa's World
Kyushu
Discover the delicacies that have made Japanese cuisine well known around the world.
Episode: S4 E403 | 29:16
Hokkaido
Watch 29:17
Rudy Maxa's World
Hokkaido
The island of Hokkaido is the home of the international food favorite, ramen.
Episode: S4 E402 | 29:17
Rudy Maxa's World: The Taste of Japan
Watch 56:46
Rudy Maxa's World
Rudy Maxa's World: The Taste of Japan
Exploring the food that makes Japanese cuisine one of the world's most admired.
Special: 56:46
Four Great Cities of Asia
Watch 26:46
Rudy Maxa's World
Four Great Cities of Asia
Rudy gives an inside look at the secrets of four of the world’s most amazing cities.
Episode: S3 E306 | 26:46
Tahiti & Bora Bora
Watch 26:46
Rudy Maxa's World
Tahiti & Bora Bora
Head out with Rudy for sheer tropical splendor on the islands of Tahiti and Bora Bora
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Montreal & Quebec CIty
Watch 26:46
Rudy Maxa's World
Montreal & Quebec CIty
Discover two of the most unique and appealing cities in the world with Rudy.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
