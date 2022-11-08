On Japan’s most southernmost islands, Kyushu, the cherry blossoms are out and beach goers are burying themselves in the hot sand—heated by the island’s volcanos. Rudy and chef Daisuke Utagawa introduce viewers to this lush island with luxurious resorts and a history of providing the world with Wagyu beef, black pork, and other delicacies that have made Japanese cuisine well known around the world.