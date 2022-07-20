Dehli and Agra, India

Tumultuous, colorful, and fragrant, northern India is a mosaic of life. From the serene beauty of one man’s love poem to a woman, the Taj Mahal, to the crowded alleys of downtown New Delhi, India is a feast for the senses. Maxa discovers temples straight out of Disneyland and consults a street astrologer who tells him he will live a long life but his hotel room number is not an auspicious one.