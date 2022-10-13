© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Pati's Mexican Table

Top Chefs and Ancient Cliffs

Season 11 Episode 1110 | 26m 46s

Pati’s new mountain climber friends take her on an adventure to see the mountains up close and personal. Then they grab a quick elote snack dressed in wild norteño ways, a concoction popular with the climbers. Later, Pati connects with four top chefs in the area and invites them to a Carne Asada in the backdrop of the gorgeous Huasteca mountains.

Aired: 09/14/22 | Expires: 09/30/24
Top Chefs and Ancient Cliffs
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Pioneering From Farm to Table
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Pioneering From Farm to Table
Pati learns how Monterrey is exploring farm-to-table efforts.
Episode: S11 E1106 | 26:46
The Magic of Piloncillo
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
The Magic of Piloncillo
The Garza family invites Pati and the whole community to help make Piloncillo.
Episode: S11 E1105 | 26:46
Maestros Del Pan
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Maestros Del Pan
Pati learns how to make traditional campechanas and rich conos de crema.
Episode: S11 E1104 | 26:46
The World Cup of Tacos
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
The World Cup of Tacos
Pati tries the food at each Nuevo León pro soccer stadium with stars from each team.
Episode: S11 E1103 | 26:46
Sisters, Stew, and Sass
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Sisters, Stew, and Sass
Pati heads to two must-visit restaurants serving traditional stews.
Episode: S11 E1102 | 26:46
The Fire Kings
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
The Fire Kings
Pati visits with Gualberto Elizondo, “Weber,” and chef Chuy Villareal of Cara De Vaca.
Episode: S11 E1101 | 26:46
A Day with Hugo
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
A Day with Hugo
Pati spends the day with Chef Hugo Guajardo.
Episode: S11 E1109 | 26:46
Texas BBQ in the Orange Belt
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Texas BBQ in the Orange Belt
Pati checks out Texas style BBQ in Mexico.
Episode: S11 E1108 | 26:46
Cantina Culture and the Morning After?
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Cantina Culture and the Morning After?
Pati stops by to two very different style Cantinas in Monterrey.
Episode: S11 E1107 | 26:46
Season 11 Preview
Watch 0:30
Pati's Mexican Table
Season 11 Preview
In Season 11, Pati Jinich explores the flavors of the Mexican border state of Nuevo León.
Preview: 0:30
All
  • All
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 11
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 10
  • Sonora
  • Sinaloa
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 7
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 6
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 5
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 4
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 3
Pioneering From Farm to Table
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Pioneering From Farm to Table
Pati learns how Monterrey is exploring farm-to-table efforts.
Episode: S11 E1106 | 26:46
The Magic of Piloncillo
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
The Magic of Piloncillo
The Garza family invites Pati and the whole community to help make Piloncillo.
Episode: S11 E1105 | 26:46
Maestros Del Pan
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Maestros Del Pan
Pati learns how to make traditional campechanas and rich conos de crema.
Episode: S11 E1104 | 26:46
The World Cup of Tacos
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
The World Cup of Tacos
Pati tries the food at each Nuevo León pro soccer stadium with stars from each team.
Episode: S11 E1103 | 26:46
Sisters, Stew, and Sass
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Sisters, Stew, and Sass
Pati heads to two must-visit restaurants serving traditional stews.
Episode: S11 E1102 | 26:46
The Fire Kings
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
The Fire Kings
Pati visits with Gualberto Elizondo, “Weber,” and chef Chuy Villareal of Cara De Vaca.
Episode: S11 E1101 | 26:46
A Day with Hugo
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
A Day with Hugo
Pati spends the day with Chef Hugo Guajardo.
Episode: S11 E1109 | 26:46
Texas BBQ in the Orange Belt
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Texas BBQ in the Orange Belt
Pati checks out Texas style BBQ in Mexico.
Episode: S11 E1108 | 26:46
Cantina Culture and the Morning After?
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Cantina Culture and the Morning After?
Pati stops by to two very different style Cantinas in Monterrey.
Episode: S11 E1107 | 26:46
Carne Asada with La Familia
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Carne Asada with La Familia
Pati cooks up a classic Sonoran-style meal.
Episode: S9 E904 | 26:46