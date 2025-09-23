My Heart, My Home

Extras
Pati experiences the legacy of Yucatán’s henequén industry and a famous egg dish in Motul.
Pati learns how Monterrey is exploring farm-to-table efforts.
The Garza family invites Pati and the whole community to help make Piloncillo.
Pati learns how to make traditional campechanas and rich conos de crema.
Pati tries the food at each Nuevo León pro soccer stadium with stars from each team.
Pati heads to two must-visit restaurants serving traditional stews.
Pati visits with Gualberto Elizondo, “Weber,” and chef Chuy Villareal of Cara De Vaca.
Pati checks out Texas style BBQ in Mexico.
Pati stops by to two very different style Cantinas in Monterrey.
Pati connects with mountain climbers and top chefs in the Huasteca mountains.
Pati visits Xochimilco’s canals and chinampas, meeting locals working to protect the axolotl.
Pati rides a cable car and builds a bamboo bike to see how urban design is reshaping Mexico City.
Pati meets artists and storytellers, uncovering the magic woven into daily life in Mexico City.
Pati dives into Mexico City's creativity, from giant Day of the Dead art to delicate papel picado.
Pati experiences preserved foods that sustained people during the Mexican Revolution.
Pati explores Juárez’s Prohibition-era legacy and two icons – the margarita and burritos.
Pati saddles up for an exhilarating ride into Chihuahua's ranch and rodeo life.
Pati meets the first world-famous Rarámuri pianist and learns ancient Chihuahuan cooking.
Pati learns running is a way of life for the Rarámuri and tries foods that fuel them.
Pati visits a haven of Chihuahuan culture and learns what makes their pecans so delicious.