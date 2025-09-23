My Heart, My Home

Pati returns to her hometown, Mexico City, and joins historian Erika Zúñiga to trace its history from Templo Mayor to Bellas Artes, with a stop for churros at the legendary El Moro. Later, she meets journalist Enrique Acevedo at Central de Abastos, the world’s busiest market, where they share delicious tacos de lengua and reflect on the city's vibrant present and future.