© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Pati's Mexican Table

Living Legacy

Season 14 Episode 1403 | 26m 46s

Pati visits Xochimilco’s canals to learn about the ancient chinampas and their modern-day preservation. In a traditional smoke kitchen, Chef Raúl Jimenez prepares pipián verde and discusses conservation. She later joins Francisco Salvador and Omar Espinoza, who work to protect the endangered axolotl, and ends the day at Francisco’s home, to reflect on local resilience over a meal of chile relleno.

Aired: 09/25/25 | Expires: 09/25/27
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:25
Pati's Mexican Table
Ode to the Egg
Pati experiences the legacy of Yucatán’s henequén industry and a famous egg dish in Motul.
Episode: S12 E1205 | 26:25
Watch 26:45
Pati's Mexican Table
Pioneering From Farm to Table
Pati learns how Monterrey is exploring farm-to-table efforts.
Episode: S11 E1106 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Pati's Mexican Table
The Magic of Piloncillo
The Garza family invites Pati and the whole community to help make Piloncillo.
Episode: S11 E1105 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Pati's Mexican Table
Maestros Del Pan
Pati learns how to make traditional campechanas and rich conos de crema.
Episode: S11 E1104 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Pati's Mexican Table
The World Cup of Tacos
Pati tries the food at each Nuevo León pro soccer stadium with stars from each team.
Episode: S11 E1103 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Pati's Mexican Table
Sisters, Stew, and Sass
Pati heads to two must-visit restaurants serving traditional stews.
Episode: S11 E1102 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Pati's Mexican Table
The Fire Kings
Pati visits with Gualberto Elizondo, “Weber,” and chef Chuy Villareal of Cara De Vaca.
Episode: S11 E1101 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Pati's Mexican Table
Texas BBQ in the Orange Belt
Pati checks out Texas style BBQ in Mexico.
Episode: S11 E1108 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Pati's Mexican Table
Cantina Culture and the Morning After?
Pati stops by to two very different style Cantinas in Monterrey.
Episode: S11 E1107 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Pati's Mexican Table
Top Chefs and Ancient Cliffs
Pati connects with mountain climbers and top chefs in the Huasteca mountains.
Episode: S11 E1110 | 26:45
All
  • All
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 14
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 13
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 12
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 11
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 10
  • Sonora
  • Sinaloa
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 7
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 6
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 5
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 4
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 3
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
My Heart, My Home
Pati learns the ancient history of Mexico City and tours the largest market in the world.
Episode: E1401 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Colors of Creativity
Pati dives into Mexico City's creativity, from giant Day of the Dead art to delicate papel picado.
Episode: S14 E1402 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Building the Future
Pati rides a cable car and builds a bamboo bike to see how urban design is reshaping Mexico City.
Episode: S14 E1404 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
A Sense of Beauty
Pati meets artists and storytellers, uncovering the magic woven into daily life in Mexico City.
Episode: S14 E1405 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Revolutionary Bites
Pati experiences preserved foods that sustained people during the Mexican Revolution.
Episode: S13 E1304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Swinging Spirits
Pati explores Juárez’s Prohibition-era legacy and two icons – the margarita and burritos.
Episode: S13 E1301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Cowboy Life
Pati saddles up for an exhilarating ride into Chihuahua's ranch and rodeo life.
Episode: S13 E1305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Symphony of Flavors
Pati meets the first world-famous Rarámuri pianist and learns ancient Chihuahuan cooking.
Episode: S13 E1303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Canyon Cuisine
Pati learns running is a way of life for the Rarámuri and tries foods that fuel them.
Episode: S13 E1302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Paquimé & Pecans
Pati visits a haven of Chihuahuan culture and learns what makes their pecans so delicious.
Episode: S13 E1306 | 26:46