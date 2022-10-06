Maestros Del Pan

The man who literally wrote the book on Mexican bread, Irving Quiroz, brings Pati into his workshop in Monterrey to teach her how to make traditional campechanas and rich conos de crema. Then we meet one of Irving’s students, Chuy Elizondo, who is using bread as a vehicle to make his brunch place one of the hottest in town. Meet the family who owns the butchery with the best chicharrón in town.