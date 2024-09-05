Cowboy Life

Extras
Pati experiences the legacy of Yucatán’s henequén industry and a famous egg dish in Motul.
Pati learns how Monterrey is exploring farm-to-table efforts.
The Garza family invites Pati and the whole community to help make Piloncillo.
Pati learns how to make traditional campechanas and rich conos de crema.
Pati tries the food at each Nuevo León pro soccer stadium with stars from each team.
Pati heads to two must-visit restaurants serving traditional stews.
Pati visits with Gualberto Elizondo, “Weber,” and chef Chuy Villareal of Cara De Vaca.
Pati checks out Texas style BBQ in Mexico.
Pati stops by to two very different style Cantinas in Monterrey.
Pati connects with mountain climbers and top chefs in the Huasteca mountains.
Pati visits a haven of Chihuahuan culture and learns what makes their pecans so delicious.
Pati explores Juárez’s Prohibition-era legacy and two icons – the margarita and burritos.
Pati meets the first world-famous Rarámuri pianist and learns ancient Chihuahuan cooking.
Pati learns running is a way of life for the Rarámuri and tries foods that fuel them.
Pati experiences preserved foods that sustained people during the Mexican Revolution.
Pati visits Chef Wilson Alonzo in his hometown of Halachó to prepare Cochinita Pibil.
Pati learns the basics of recados, handmade seasoning pastes that flavor Yucatecan foods.
In Tekit, Pati meets a father and son who both chose to pursue their own path.
Pati tries different versions of Yucatán’s signature smoked meat Carne Ahumada in Temozón.
In the town of Maní, Pati learns about something sacred to the Mayans - bees and honey.