Wood-Fired Feasts

In the farmlands of Naxos Island, Chef Maria Loi is joined by a local culinary instructor, Iouliani Polykreti, to prepare Katsikaki me Patates (Roasted Goat with Naxian Potatoes) and Gemista (Stuffed Vegetables). At home in New. York City, Maria makes two easy vegetarian dishes: Patates Lemonates (Roasted Lemon Potatoes) and Naxos-inspired Gemista tis Tembelas (Lazy Chef’s Stuffed Vegetables).