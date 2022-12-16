© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Wood-Fired Feasts
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets

Wood-Fired Feasts

Season 1 Episode 103 | 26m 46s

In the farmlands of Naxos Island, Chef Maria Loi is joined by a local culinary instructor, Iouliani Polykreti, to prepare Katsikaki me Patates (Roasted Goat with Naxian Potatoes) and Gemista (Stuffed Vegetables). At home in New. York City, Maria makes two easy vegetarian dishes: Patates Lemonates (Roasted Lemon Potatoes) and Naxos-inspired Gemista tis Tembelas (Lazy Chef’s Stuffed Vegetables).

Aired: 12/30/22
The Magic of Crete
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
The Magic of Crete
Chef Maria Loi travels to Crete to enjoy its flavorful cuisine.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:46
Honey, Honey
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Honey, Honey
Chef Maria Loi harnesses the power of nature’s sweetest gift, honey.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
The Miracle Ingredient: Tomato Paste
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
The Miracle Ingredient: Tomato Paste
Chef Maria Loi is inspired by Greece’s miracle ingredient, tomato paste.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:46
Eat Like Ancient Greek Gods
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Eat Like Ancient Greek Gods
In Athens, discover what it means to “eat like the ancient Greek Gods.”
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:46
The Land of Liquid Gold
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
The Land of Liquid Gold
Chef Maria Loi visits olive groves and olive oil producers from Crete to Sparta.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Monemvasia - the Rock
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Monemvasia - the Rock
Chef Maria Loi travels to Monemvasia, a stunning Greek town best known as “the rock.”
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:46
Fresh From Farm to Sea
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Fresh From Farm to Sea
Chef Maria Loi travels to Greece’s island where to make dishes for the home kitchen.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
In the Shadow of the Acropolis
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
In the Shadow of the Acropolis
In the shadow of the Acropolis, Chef Maria Loi prepares Mediterranean classics.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46