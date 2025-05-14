In Abu Dhabi, Chef Maria Loi of the acclaimed NYC restaurant, Loi Estiatorio, dives into the vibrant flavors of the Emirates with local chef, Abu Halab, who prepares one of his signature dishes, Kamoon Tower, and a quick Baba Ganoush. Later, Loi joins renowned Emirati chef, Sumaya Obaid, who shows how to make a traditional lamb stew called Thareed. In Greece, Loi makes skewered grilled chicken.