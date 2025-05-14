Cooking with Gold

Extras
Chef Maria Loi cooks up some classic Greek dishes on the beach in Costa Navarino.
Chef Maria Loi takes us to the historic Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel in Athens.
In Abu Dhabi, Chef Loi explores the similarities between Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine.
Chef Loi visits the Abrahamic Family House. She also learns about the culinary culture of Abu Dhabi.
Chef Maria Loi embraces the local cuisine and flavors to create a true Naxian feast.
In Naxos, Chef Maria Loi introduces us to a multigenerational family and their recipes.
Chef Maria Loi takes us back to Naxos to show us some hidden treasures and local cuisine.
Chef Maria Loi shares the unknown side to the popular tourist destination that is Mykonos.
Chef Maria Loi boards a boat in Costa Navarino to make Marinated Tuna with local produce.
Chef Maria Loi brings us to Costa Navarino to learn about the legacy of Capt. Vassilis.
Chef Maria Loi introduces us to the breathtaking and sustainable Costa Navarino.