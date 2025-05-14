© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets

Cooking with Gold

Season 3 Episode 302 | 26m 46s

In Abu Dhabi, Chef Maria Loi of the acclaimed NYC restaurant, Loi Estiatorio, joins Tala Hammash at NYU Abu Dhabi to explore some of the innovative Middle Eastern appetizers made with olive oil. Later, Loi meets Chef Jack Jarrot at the Emirates Palace, where they make his signature Lamb Rice dish topped with gold flakes. Back in Greece, Loi cooks dishes inspired by her travels.

Aired: 05/16/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
