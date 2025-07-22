Rising Stars

In Abu Dhabi, Chef Maria Loi of the acclaimed NYC restaurant, Loi Estiatorio, visits Ayesha Al Obeidli, a talented chef who became the “Youngest Emirati Chef” at nine years old. Now thirteen, Ayesha prepares her favorite dish, Chicken Madrooba, with Loi. Then Ayesha’s sister, Hind Al Obeidli makes Chebab, a traditional Emirati pancake. In Greece, Loi serves up chicken with orzo & Greek pancakes.