Rising Stars

Chef Maria Loi cooks up some classic Greek dishes on the beach in Costa Navarino.
Chef Maria Loi takes us to the historic Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel in Athens.
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets Season 3
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets Season 2
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets Season 1
In Abu Dhabi, Chef Loi provides an insider’s look at local produce & plants a tree at Gracia Farm.
In Abu Dhabi, Chef Maria Loi cooks local fish with Emirati spices, and explores the archipelago.
In Abu Dhabi, Chef Maria Loi cooks up some traditional Emirati dishes with renowned local chefs.
In Abu Dhabi, Chef Loi explores the similarities between Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine.
In Abu Dhabi, Chef Loi showcases Middle Eastern dishes that highlight her liquid gold – olive oil.
Chef Loi visits the Abrahamic Family House. She also learns about the culinary culture of Abu Dhabi.
In Abu Dhabi, Chef Loi learns about Mandi, the culturally significant Emirati rice and meat dish.
In Abu Dhabi, Chef Maria Loi meets with renowned chefs to make dishes with a local favorite, dates.
In Abu Dhabi, Chef Maria Loi travels to the desert cooking delicious local dishes under the stars.
In Abu Dhabi, Chef Maria Loi learns about the customs & traditions of their unique spiced coffee.