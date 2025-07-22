© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets

Rising Stars

Season 3 Episode 312 | 26m 46s

In Abu Dhabi, Chef Maria Loi of the acclaimed NYC restaurant, Loi Estiatorio, visits Ayesha Al Obeidli, a talented chef who became the “Youngest Emirati Chef” at nine years old. Now thirteen, Ayesha prepares her favorite dish, Chicken Madrooba, with Loi. Then Ayesha’s sister, Hind Al Obeidli makes Chebab, a traditional Emirati pancake. In Greece, Loi serves up chicken with orzo & Greek pancakes.

Aired: 05/16/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Water, Sand, Sun
Chef Maria Loi cooks up some classic Greek dishes on the beach in Costa Navarino.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Down By The Sea
Chef Maria Loi takes us to the historic Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel in Athens.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets Season 3
  • The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets Season 2
  • The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets Season 1
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
It’s All Green
In Abu Dhabi, Chef Loi provides an insider’s look at local produce & plants a tree at Gracia Farm.
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Tide to Table
In Abu Dhabi, Chef Maria Loi cooks local fish with Emirati spices, and explores the archipelago.
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Vibrant Flavors
In Abu Dhabi, Chef Maria Loi cooks up some traditional Emirati dishes with renowned local chefs.
Episode: S3 E306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
A Taste of Home
In Abu Dhabi, Chef Loi explores the similarities between Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Cooking with Gold
In Abu Dhabi, Chef Loi showcases Middle Eastern dishes that highlight her liquid gold – olive oil.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Abrahamic Family Spirit
Chef Loi visits the Abrahamic Family House. She also learns about the culinary culture of Abu Dhabi.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Culinary Cornerstones
In Abu Dhabi, Chef Loi learns about Mandi, the culturally significant Emirati rice and meat dish.
Episode: S3 E309 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
A Date with a Date in the Desert
In Abu Dhabi, Chef Maria Loi meets with renowned chefs to make dishes with a local favorite, dates.
Episode: S3 E310 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Arabian Nights
In Abu Dhabi, Chef Maria Loi travels to the desert cooking delicious local dishes under the stars.
Episode: S3 E308 | 26:46
Watch 25:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Coffee Culture
In Abu Dhabi, Chef Maria Loi learns about the customs & traditions of their unique spiced coffee.
Episode: S3 E307 | 25:46