On the rooftop of the Hotel Grande Bretagne, located in the heart of Athens and in the shadow of the Acropolis, Chef Maria Loi joins Michelin-starred chef, Asterios Koustoudis, to prepare some Mediterranean classics: Melitzanosalata (Eggplant Salad) and Spanakoryzo (Spinach Rice). Back in New York, Chef Loi serves Melitzanovarkoules (Eggplant Boats), and Soupa Spanakoryzo (Spinach and Rice Soup).