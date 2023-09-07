© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Ideas

Many Ohio schools not equipped to handle heat wave

Season 2023 Episode 34 | 26m 46s

The summer break is over, but a late-season heat wave caused several local school districts to close. Many schools lack air conditioning. The issue has become more pronounced, even as some districts have decided to start school after Labor Day and as the effects of climate change intensify. This was the hottest summer ever measured in the Northern Hemisphere. The story tops this week's Ideas.

Aired: 09/07/23
