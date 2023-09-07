Many Ohio schools not equipped to handle heat wave

Extras
The departure of Akron's police chief, state school report cards, the UAW strike and more.
The districts say arming staff will better protect students.
The proposed amendment aiming for 2024 seeks to take lawmakers out of the process.
The defeat of Issue 1 increases the stakes for the vote to protect abortion rights.
The August 8 special election will be decided next week.
Voters will decide an abortion rights amendment in November.
Early voting opened this week for the Aug. 8 special election. Voters will decide Issue 1
After months of wrangling, Ohio has a new operating budget. The story tops Ideas.
The bills would impact education, sports and healthcare for LGBTQ+ students.
The proposal from County Executive Chris Ronayne tops this week's discussion on Ideas.
All
-
All
-
Ideas Season 2023
-
Ideas Season 2022
-
Chaos In Nation's Capitol Shocks Nation; Lawmakers Respond
-
Ideas Season 2020
-
Ideas Season 2019
-
Ideas Season 2018
-
Ideas Season 2017
-
Ideas Season 2016
-
Ideas Season 2015
-
Ideas Season 2014
-
Ideas Season 2013
The departure of Akron's police chief, state school report cards, the UAW strike and more.
The districts say arming staff will better protect students.
The proposed amendment aiming for 2024 seeks to take lawmakers out of the process.
The defeat of Issue 1 increases the stakes for the vote to protect abortion rights.
The August 8 special election will be decided next week.
Voters will decide an abortion rights amendment in November.
Early voting opened this week for the Aug. 8 special election. Voters will decide Issue 1
After months of wrangling, Ohio has a new operating budget. The story tops Ideas.
The bills would impact education, sports and healthcare for LGBTQ+ students.
The proposal from County Executive Chris Ronayne tops this week's discussion on Ideas.