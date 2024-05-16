Euclid police officer’s death leads to grief and concerns

Extras
The president of the university has offered an apology and promised a full investigation.
Protests in Ohio have led to discussions about how campuses handled the student demonstrations.
FirstEnergy made dark money contributions to top Ohio politicians not implicated in the HB 6 scheme.
HB 68 bans gender affirming care and prohibits transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams.
Norfolk Southern has agreed in principle to pay $600 million in a class action lawsuit.
The total solar eclipse caps a busy weekend in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio.
We will discuss the outcome of the Ohio primary and the rest of the week's news.
The three-way contest between Bernie Moreno, Matt Dolan and Frank LaRose is up for grabs.
The chair of the NTSB says controlled burn of chemicals in derailment was not needed.
The private college in South Euclid says it will end in-person instruction this spring.
