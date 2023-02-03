© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

DeWine lays out budget in State of State address

Season 2023 Episode 5 | 26m 46s

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine unveiled his proposed $87 billion two-year budget this week. He said he wants to spend heavy on children and students, including an expansion of private school vouchers and a break in taxes for baby supplies. The story tops this week’s Reporters Roundtable discussion. We also learn about Mayor Bibb's budget, Rock Hall nominees, and remember baseball drummer John Adams.

Aired: 02/02/23
DeWine lays out budget in State of State address
Judge pauses testimony in Householder trial
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Judge pauses testimony in Householder trial
Testimony in the corruption trial is schedule to resume next week.
Episode: S2023 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Trial set to begin for former Ohio House Speaker
The corruption trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is set to begin.
Episode: S2023 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cuyahoga County Executive and Ohio Governor lay out agendas
As their terms begin, Chris Ronayne and Mike DeWine put forth their priorities.
Episode: S2023 E2 | 26:46
New year begins with dramatic speaker votes
Watch 26:46
Ideas
New year begins with dramatic speaker votes
Political drama in the selection of a new speaker in the U.S. House and Ohio House.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio lame-duck statehouse session ends
Ohio lame-duck statehouse session ends with high-profile measures failing to make a vote.
Episode: S2022 E48 | 26:46
Gutting Ohio state school board advances in statehouse
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Gutting Ohio state school board advances in statehouse
Gutting Ohio state school board advances in whirlwind lame-duck session in Columbus.
Episode: S2022 E47 | 26:46
Proposal to change amendment passages moves forward
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Proposal to change amendment passages moves forward
An Ohio House joint resolution would change the threshold for amendments to pass.
Episode: S2022 E46 | 26:46
Lame-duck session brings flurry of legislation in Columbus
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Lame-duck session brings flurry of legislation in Columbus
Lawmakers in Columbus move quickly to pass legislation as term nears end
Episode: S2022 E45 | 26:46
Republicans expand power in Ohio statehouse
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Republicans expand power in Ohio statehouse
Republicans expand power in Ohio statehouse and sweep statewide executive offices
Episode: S2022 E44 | 26:46
Outcome of two Ohio races could swing balance of power in DC
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Outcome of two Ohio races could swing balance of power in DC
Control of the US House and Senate is on the line and has eyes fixed on races in Ohio.
Episode: S2022 E43 | 26:46
