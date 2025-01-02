© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Finding Your Roots

Stranger Than Fiction

Season 11 Episode 3 | 52m 10s

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of two award-winning writers: novelist Amy Tan and poet Rita Dove, tracing lineages that run from a plantation in Maryland to a speakeasy in Washington, DC to a village in central China. Along the way, Amy and Rita reimagine themselves as they learn the true stories of the people who laid the groundwork for their success—and inspired their art.

Aired: 01/20/25 | Expires: 02/18/25
Corporate support for Season 11 of FINDING YOUR ROOTS WITH HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR. is provided by Gilead Sciences, Inc., Ancestry® and Johnson & Johnson. Major support is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Support is also provided by Ford Foundation; Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation; Candace King Weir; by the Inkwell Society together with many of its members; and by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 4:19
Finding Your Roots
Rita Dove's Ancestor Had Run-Ins With the Law
Rita learns about her grandfather's criminal charges and trying adulthood.
Clip: S11 E3 | 4:19
Watch 4:11
Finding Your Roots
Amy Tan Learns About Her Father's Past in China
Amy discovers records of her father's immigration from China and his many accomplishments.
Clip: S11 E3 | 4:11
Watch 0:30
Finding Your Roots
La Famiglia Preview
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the Italian roots of Joy Behar & Michael Imperioli.
Preview: S11 E2 | 0:30
Watch 4:02
Finding Your Roots
The Train Accident in Michael Imperioli's Family History
Michael Imperioli learns about his maternal great grandfather's death as a train worker in New York.
Clip: S11 E2 | 4:02
Watch 4:03
Finding Your Roots
Joy Behar Discovers Her Grandfather's Immigrant Story
Joy Behar's grandparents move to America and forge a new life.
Clip: S11 E2 | 4:03
Watch 0:30
Finding Your Roots
Larger Than Life Preview
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. connects Lea Salonga & Amanda Seyfried to their dramatic ancestors.
Preview: S11 E1 | 0:30
Watch 3:47
Finding Your Roots
Lea Salonga Uncovers Her German Ancestry
Lea Salonga discovers the roots of her maternal great great grandfather, Pedro Malhabor.
Clip: S11 E1 | 3:47
Watch 4:13
Finding Your Roots
Amanda Seyfried Discovers Ancestor Was an Army Musician
Amanda Seyfried's third great grandfather played the fife and fought for the Union to end slavery
Clip: S11 E1 | 4:13
Watch 0:30
Finding Your Roots
Season 11: Inside Look
FINDING YOUR ROOTS returns for a new season of genealogical surprises and DNA revelations.
Preview: S11 | 0:30
Watch 3:13
Finding Your Roots
Season 11: Extended Trailer
FINDING YOUR ROOTS returns for a new season of genealogical surprises and DNA revelations
Preview: S11 | 3:13
All
  • All
  • Finding Your Roots Season 11
  • Finding Your Roots Season 10
  • Finding Your Roots Season 9
  • Finding Your Roots Season 8
  • Finding Your Roots Season 7
  • Finding Your Roots Season 6
  • Finding Your Roots Season 5
  • Finding Your Roots Season 4
  • Finding Your Roots Season 3
  • Finding Your Roots Season 2
  • Finding Your Roots Season 1
Watch 52:10
Finding Your Roots
La Famiglia
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the Italian roots of Joy Behar & Michael Imperioli.
Episode: S11 E2 | 52:10
Watch 52:10
Finding Your Roots
Larger Than Life
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. connects Lea Salonga & Amanda Seyfried to their dramatic ancestors.
Episode: S11 E1 | 52:10
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Viewers Like You
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. solves mysteries for 3 everyday Americans chosen to be guests.
Episode: S10 E10 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
In the Blood
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. uncovers the surprising roots of Michael Douglas & Lena Dunham.
Episode: S10 E9 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Mean Streets
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps family trees of comedian Tracy Morgan & actor Anthony Ramos.
Episode: S10 E8 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
The Brick Wall Falls
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. shares ancestry with actor Danielle Brooks & singer Dionne Warwick.
Episode: S10 E7 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Far and Away
Sunny Hostin and Jesse Williams discover ancestors from very diverse places.
Episode: S10 E6 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Hold the Laughter
Bob Odenkirk and Iliza Shlesinger—two very funny people whose family trees brim with drama
Episode: S10 E5 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Buried Secrets
Sammy Hagar and Ed O’Neill discover the dramatic stories hidden within their own roots.
Episode: S10 E4 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Fathers and Sons
LeVar Burton & Wes Studi grew up fatherless, haunted by questions about their family trees
Episode: S10 E3 | 52:09