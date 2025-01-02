Stranger Than Fiction

Extras
Rita learns about her grandfather's criminal charges and trying adulthood.
Amy discovers records of her father's immigration from China and his many accomplishments.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the Italian roots of Joy Behar & Michael Imperioli.
Michael Imperioli learns about his maternal great grandfather's death as a train worker in New York.
Joy Behar's grandparents move to America and forge a new life.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. connects Lea Salonga & Amanda Seyfried to their dramatic ancestors.
Lea Salonga discovers the roots of her maternal great great grandfather, Pedro Malhabor.
Amanda Seyfried's third great grandfather played the fife and fought for the Union to end slavery
FINDING YOUR ROOTS returns for a new season of genealogical surprises and DNA revelations.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. solves mysteries for 3 everyday Americans chosen to be guests.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. uncovers the surprising roots of Michael Douglas & Lena Dunham.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps family trees of comedian Tracy Morgan & actor Anthony Ramos.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. shares ancestry with actor Danielle Brooks & singer Dionne Warwick.
Sunny Hostin and Jesse Williams discover ancestors from very diverse places.
Bob Odenkirk and Iliza Shlesinger—two very funny people whose family trees brim with drama
Sammy Hagar and Ed O’Neill discover the dramatic stories hidden within their own roots.
LeVar Burton & Wes Studi grew up fatherless, haunted by questions about their family trees