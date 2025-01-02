Larger Than Life

Extras
FINDING YOUR ROOTS returns for a new season of genealogical surprises and DNA revelations.
FINDING YOUR ROOTS returns for a new season of genealogical surprises and DNA revelations
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. solves mysteries for 3 everyday Americans chosen to be guests.
Join Joyce Willis as she embarks on a riveting exploration into her family history.
Join speech therapist Megan Robertson as she delves into a longstanding family mystery.
Join Terrie Morrow as she embarks on an odyssey to resolve a longstanding family puzzle.
Megan Robertson embarks on a quest to demystify the lineage of her great-grandfather.
Lena Dunham confronts the more troubling aspects of her ancestor's legacy.
Join Michael Douglas on a riveting quest into his family's hidden history
Lena Dunham's journey to uncover her family's past reveals a connection to the Holocaust.
All
-
All
-
Finding Your Roots Season 11
-
Finding Your Roots Season 10
-
Finding Your Roots Season 9
-
Finding Your Roots Season 8
-
Finding Your Roots Season 7
-
Finding Your Roots Season 6
-
Finding Your Roots Season 5
-
Finding Your Roots Season 4
-
Finding Your Roots Season 3
-
Finding Your Roots Season 2
-
Finding Your Roots Season 1
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the Italian roots of Joy Behar & Michael Imperioli.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. solves mysteries for 3 everyday Americans chosen to be guests.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. uncovers the surprising roots of Michael Douglas & Lena Dunham.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps family trees of comedian Tracy Morgan & actor Anthony Ramos.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. shares ancestry with actor Danielle Brooks & singer Dionne Warwick.
Sunny Hostin and Jesse Williams discover ancestors from very diverse places.
Bob Odenkirk and Iliza Shlesinger—two very funny people whose family trees brim with drama
Sammy Hagar and Ed O’Neill discover the dramatic stories hidden within their own roots.
LeVar Burton & Wes Studi grew up fatherless, haunted by questions about their family trees
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. unearths the hidden roots of Valerie Bertinelli and Brendan Fraser.