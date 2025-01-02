© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Finding Your Roots

Larger Than Life

Season 11 Episode 1 | 52m 10s

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. introduces actors Lea Salonga and Amanda Seyfried to ancestors who are every bit as dramatic as the characters they’ve played on stage and screen. Moving from a naval base in the Philippines to a small town bakery in Pennsylvania to steamships on the Atlantic Ocean, Lea and Amanda hear stories of relatives who survived wars, murders, and heart-wrenching ordeals.

Aired: 01/01/25 | Expires: 02/04/25
Corporate support for Season 11 of FINDING YOUR ROOTS WITH HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR. is provided by Gilead Sciences, Inc., Ancestry® and Johnson & Johnson. Major support is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Support is also provided by Ford Foundation; Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation; Candace King Weir; by the Inkwell Society together with many of its members; and by public television viewers.
Watch 0:30
Finding Your Roots
Season 11: Inside Look
FINDING YOUR ROOTS returns for a new season of genealogical surprises and DNA revelations.
Preview: S11 | 0:30
Watch 3:13
Finding Your Roots
Season 11: Extended Trailer
FINDING YOUR ROOTS returns for a new season of genealogical surprises and DNA revelations
Preview: S11 | 3:13
Watch 0:32
Finding Your Roots
Viewers Like You Preview
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. solves mysteries for 3 everyday Americans chosen to be guests.
Preview: S10 E10 | 0:32
Watch 6:08
Finding Your Roots
Unraveling the Willis Family Mystery
Join Joyce Willis as she embarks on a riveting exploration into her family history.
Clip: S10 E10 | 6:08
Watch 6:27
Finding Your Roots
Megan Robertson and the Mystery of Green's Real Father
Join speech therapist Megan Robertson as she delves into a longstanding family mystery.
Clip: S10 E10 | 6:27
Watch 5:08
Finding Your Roots
Terrie Morrow's Quest to Unveil Her Great-Grandfather's Origins
Join Terrie Morrow as she embarks on an odyssey to resolve a longstanding family puzzle.
Clip: S10 E10 | 5:08
Watch 5:04
Finding Your Roots
Megan Robertson's Search for Her Great-Grandfather's Roots
Megan Robertson embarks on a quest to demystify the lineage of her great-grandfather.
Clip: S10 E10 | 5:04
Watch 5:08
Finding Your Roots
Lena Dunham Uncovers Her Ancestor's Complex Legacy
Lena Dunham confronts the more troubling aspects of her ancestor's legacy.
Clip: S10 E9 | 5:08
Watch 7:15
Finding Your Roots
Michael Douglas Unravels His Family's Secret Past
Join Michael Douglas on a riveting quest into his family's hidden history
Clip: S10 E9 | 7:15
Watch 4:59
Finding Your Roots
Lena Dunham's Ancestors' Heartbreaking Story of Survival
Lena Dunham's journey to uncover her family's past reveals a connection to the Holocaust.
Clip: S10 E9 | 4:59
Watch 52:10
Finding Your Roots
La Famiglia
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the Italian roots of Joy Behar & Michael Imperioli.
Episode: S11 E2 | 52:10
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Viewers Like You
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. solves mysteries for 3 everyday Americans chosen to be guests.
Episode: S10 E10 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
In the Blood
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. uncovers the surprising roots of Michael Douglas & Lena Dunham.
Episode: S10 E9 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Mean Streets
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps family trees of comedian Tracy Morgan & actor Anthony Ramos.
Episode: S10 E8 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
The Brick Wall Falls
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. shares ancestry with actor Danielle Brooks & singer Dionne Warwick.
Episode: S10 E7 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Far and Away
Sunny Hostin and Jesse Williams discover ancestors from very diverse places.
Episode: S10 E6 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Hold the Laughter
Bob Odenkirk and Iliza Shlesinger—two very funny people whose family trees brim with drama
Episode: S10 E5 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Buried Secrets
Sammy Hagar and Ed O’Neill discover the dramatic stories hidden within their own roots.
Episode: S10 E4 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Fathers and Sons
LeVar Burton & Wes Studi grew up fatherless, haunted by questions about their family trees
Episode: S10 E3 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Forever Young
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. unearths the hidden roots of Valerie Bertinelli and Brendan Fraser.
Episode: S10 E2 | 52:09