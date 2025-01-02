© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Finding Your Roots

Dreamers One And All

Season 11 Episode 4 | 49m 55s

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. meets actor Sharon Stone & model Chrissy Teigen—two stars who found fame when they were young & lived much of their lives in the limelight, knowing little about their roots. Gates reveals they aren’t the first people in their families who dared to dream big, tracing lineages from Eastern Europe to Medieval France to rural Thailand.

Aired: 01/27/25 | Expires: 02/25/25
Watch 52:10
Finding Your Roots
Stranger Than Fiction
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. reveals inspiring ancestors of novelist Amy Tan & poet Rita Dove.
Episode: S11 E3 | 52:10
Watch 52:10
Finding Your Roots
La Famiglia
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the Italian roots of Joy Behar & Michael Imperioli.
Episode: S11 E2 | 52:10
Watch 52:10
Finding Your Roots
Larger Than Life
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. connects Lea Salonga & Amanda Seyfried to their dramatic ancestors.
Episode: S11 E1 | 52:10
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Viewers Like You
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. solves mysteries for 3 everyday Americans chosen to be guests.
Episode: S10 E10 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
In the Blood
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. uncovers the surprising roots of Michael Douglas & Lena Dunham.
Episode: S10 E9 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Mean Streets
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps family trees of comedian Tracy Morgan & actor Anthony Ramos.
Episode: S10 E8 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
The Brick Wall Falls
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. shares ancestry with actor Danielle Brooks & singer Dionne Warwick.
Episode: S10 E7 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Far and Away
Sunny Hostin and Jesse Williams discover ancestors from very diverse places.
Episode: S10 E6 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Hold the Laughter
Bob Odenkirk and Iliza Shlesinger—two very funny people whose family trees brim with drama
Episode: S10 E5 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Buried Secrets
Sammy Hagar and Ed O’Neill discover the dramatic stories hidden within their own roots.
Episode: S10 E4 | 52:09