American Dreams

Finding Your Roots returns, telling stories that illuminate America’s fundamental diversity.
Family mysteries are solved for actor Laurence Fishburne & scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
Laurence discovers the identity of his great-great-great-grandmother.
Skip discusses Jane Gates, his oldest known ancestor up until now.
Sheryl's third great grandparents, a mixed race couple, got married in 1837.
Lonnie learns about his grandfather who served on a school committee for mainly Black students.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of actor Sheryl Lee Ralph & historian Lonnie Bunch.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. traces the family trees of actors Debra Messing & Melanie Lynskey.
Debra discovers her grandfather's earliest years in America after leaving Poland.
Melanie discovers a potential match for her great-grandfather.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of married actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. meets musician Rubén Blades & journalist Natalie Morales.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the ancestry of notable chefs José Andrés & Sean Sherman.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. traces the ancestry of actor Sharon Stone & model Chrissy Teigen.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. reveals inspiring ancestors of novelist Amy Tan & poet Rita Dove.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the Italian roots of Joy Behar & Michael Imperioli.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. connects Lea Salonga & Amanda Seyfried to their dramatic ancestors.