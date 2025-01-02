© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Finding Your Roots

Family Recipes

Season 11 Episode 5 | 52m 10s

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the family trees of celebrity chefs José Andrés & Sean Sherman—two men who have combined culinary skills with profound humanitarian goals. Traveling from small-town Spain to Native American lands in the Dakotas, Gates explores where these qualities came from, revealing that the ancestors of José & Sean have hidden connections to key moments in history—and to food.

Aired: 02/03/25 | Expires: 03/04/25
