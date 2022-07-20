Dreaming of a New Land

Extras
Get ready for a new season of Finding Your Roots!
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. journeys with Erin Burnett, Amy Carlson and André Leon Talley.
Erin Burnett reads the baptism record of her great-grandmother.
André Leon Talley’s fashion muse was none other than his grandmother.
Amy Carlson reacts to learning about the adorable way her great-great-grandparents met.
The divorce of Erin Burnett’s great-great-grandfather from his first wife made headlines.
André Leon Talley learns that his grandfather was stationed in France in WWI.
When Amy Carlson's sixth great-grandfather died in battle, one of his sons replaced him.
André Leon Talley reads a will in which his ancestor was given away as slave property.
Erin Burnett, Amy Carlson and André Leon Talley trace their ancestral roots.
Regina King and Damon Lindelof discover that they have more in common than meets the eye.
Broadway stars Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nathan Lane meet a cast of inspiring ancestors.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. helps John Leguizamo and Lena Waithe retrace their ancestral paths.
Terry Crews and Tony Danza find they aren’t the first in their families to beat the odds.
Mario Lopez and Melissa Villaseñor look at The Mexican-American experience.
Pamela Adlon and Kathryn Hahn discover the truth about their scandal-plagued ancestors.
The family history of Brittany Packnett Cunningham & Anita Hill.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. investigates the family history of Rebecca Hall & Lee Daniels
Retracing the ancestral journeys of David Chang and Raúl Esparza.