Curious Traveler

Switzerland's Curious Castles

Season 6 Episode 603 | 28m 27s

Christine gets curious about the castles of Switzerland: In Château de Chillon, she explores its unique architecture and discovers secret passageways. In Château de Gruyères, she learns about the legend of the ‘Gru’, and the many phases the castle went through under different rulers; and at Schloss Thun, she explores a medieval hall, and tells the legend of the creature who lives in its attic.

Aired: 10/14/23 | Expires: 12/27/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 28:36
Curious Traveler
Curious Braga
Bom Jesus do Monte Sanctuary, Guimarães Castle, Braga Cathedral, Old Rooster Legend
Episode: S5 E509 | 28:36
Watch 28:50
Curious Traveler
Curious Innsbruck
Hofburg Imperial Palace, Ambras Castle, Old Town & Golden Roof, Olympic bobsledding run.
Episode: S5 E502 | 28:50
Watch 27:34
Curious Traveler
Curious Barcelona
Sagrada Familia, Casa Milà, Gothic Quarter, 1888 World Expo, the Eixample & panot tiles.
Episode: S5 E505 | 27:34
Watch 28:09
Curious Traveler
Curious Bergen
Bryggen, Edvard Grieg's home, King Håkon's Hall, Bergenhus Fortress, Old Bergen Museum.
Episode: S5 E508 | 28:09
Watch 27:45
Curious Traveler
Curious Tyrol
Christine visits Emperor Franz Joseph's winter retreat, builds an igloo and dons a dirndl.
Episode: S5 E504 | 27:45
Watch 27:56
Curious Traveler
Curious Sicily and Sardinia
Phoenician ruins, temple to Venus in Erice, Cagliari medieval walls, Sicilian street food.
Episode: S5 E503 | 27:56
Watch 27:39
Curious Traveler
Curious Toronto
Casa Loma Castle, Hockey Hall of Fame, Chinatown, Largest distillery in British Empire.
Episode: S5 E506 | 27:39
Watch 26:43
Curious Traveler
Curious Greece
Ancient Olympia, Kefalonia’s Melissani Cave & the crossroad of cultures in Chania, Crete.
Episode: S5 E501 | 26:43
Watch 28:09
Curious Traveler
Curious LIsbon
Azulejos, Belém Tower, Jeronimos Monastery, Castelo de S. Jorge, Age of Exploration.
Episode: S5 E507 | 28:09
Watch 28:30
Curious Traveler
Curious Historic Villages of Portugal
Christine explores Portugal's historic villages of Belmonte, Castelo Rodrigo & Sortelha
Episode: S5 E511 | 28:30
All
  • All
  • Curious Traveler Season 6
  • Curious Traveler Season 5
  • Curious Traveler Season 4
  • Curious Traveler Season 3
  • Curious Traveler Season 2
Watch 27:37
Curious Traveler
Curious Tallinn
Tallin’s UNESCO Old Town, Kiek in de Kök and Fat Margaret towers, unicorn horn powder.
Episode: S6 E602 | 27:37
Watch 28:58
Curious Traveler
Curious Aix-en-Provence & Arles
Aix's Fountains, Van Gogh in Arles, Arles’ Roman Arena and a Calisson Factory.
Episode: S6 E604 | 28:58
Watch 27:59
Curious Traveler
Curious Dijon & Beaune
Philippe le Bon Tower, Notre-Dame du Dijon, owl legend, Hôtel Dieu, Fallot Mustard Mill.
Episode: S6 E606 | 27:59
Watch 29:03
Curious Traveler
Curious Lucerne
Lucerne’s name origin, dragon lore & Pontius Pilate on Mount Pilatus, Swiss chocolate.
Episode: S6 E601 | 29:03
Watch 28:42
Curious Traveler
Netherlands’ Curious UNESCO
The Kinderdijk Windmills, Colonies of Benevolence, Beemster Polder and Van Nelle Factory.
Episode: S6 E605 | 28:42
