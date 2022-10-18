Venetian Pastas

We travel to Italy in search of new pasta favorites. Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark begins by making Spaghetti with Clams, a regional classic of Venice. Next, Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay prepares our adaptation of Rigatoni with Cherry Tomatoes and Anchovies, packed with umami. To finish, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges assembles rich, tangy and briny Spaghetti with Shrimp, Tomatoes and White Wine.