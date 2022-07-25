Tuesday Night Bologna

In this episode, Christopher Kimball heads to Bologna, Italy, to learn a simple weeknight menu. First, a sumptuous Italian Flourless Chocolate Torta based on the closely guarded secret recipe known as torta Barozzi. Then, Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark prepares a simple pasta dish, Spaghetti Aglio e Olio with Tomatoes and Basil, and Chris makes creamy and rustic Italian Bean Soup with Fresh Pasta.