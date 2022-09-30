The Secrets of Stir-Fry

This episode is all about quick, easy and delicious stir-fry. Milk Street Cook Matthew Card draws inspiration from Vietnam’s flavors and makes Vietnamese Shaking Beef (Bò Lúc Lắc). Christopher Kimball teaches us how to season a wok, and Milk Street Cook Erika Bruce makes Stir-Fried Broccoli with Sichuan Peppercorns. Then Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay makes Sesame Stir-Fried Pork with Shiitakes.