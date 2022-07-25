The Secrets of Amalfi

In this episode, we learn three recipes inspired by the sweet, softball-sized lemons abundant along the Amalfi coast of Italy. First, Christopher Kimball cooks Spaghetti with Lemon Pesto. Then, Milk Street cooks make Lemon and Shrimp Risotto with Fresh Basil, finished with an egg yolk and cream; and bake a moist and tangy Amalfi-Style Lemon Cake thanks to a lemon simple syrup.