© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television

The Oaxacan Kitchen

Season 3 Episode 301 | 26m 46s

Christopher Kimball travels to Oaxaca, Mexico, where he learns how to make Carnitas and Tlayudas. Back at the kitchen, Milk Street cooks show Chris how to make Carnitas and Green Chili and Tomatillo Hot Sauce; and Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges shows Chris her own interpretation of Tlayudas tailored for the home cook.

Aired: 09/05/19 | Expires: 05/31/23
The Oaxacan Kitchen
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
The Real Fettuccine Alfredo
Watch 26:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Real Fettuccine Alfredo
This episode, we travel to Rome in search of authentic Fettuccine Alfredo.
Episode: S6 E603 | 26:46
Meixcan Shrimp
Watch 25:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Meixcan Shrimp
We take inspiration from the Mexican table..
Episode: S6 E612 | 25:46
Venetian Pastas
Watch 26:43
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Venetian Pastas
We travel to Italy in search of new pasta favorites.
Episode: S6 E609 | 26:43
Mexico City Tacos
Watch 26:19
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Mexico City Tacos
Milk Street travels to Mexico City in search of tacos.
Episode: S6 E608 | 26:19
All-Star Vegetables
Watch 27:17
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
All-Star Vegetables
In this episode, Milk Street puts vegetables center stage!
Episode: S6 E607 | 27:17
New Wave Pizzas
Watch 26:21
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
New Wave Pizzas
We take inspiration from focaccia in Bari, Italy to make Pour in the Pan Pizza.
Episode: S6 E606 | 26:21
Stir-Fry Favorites
Watch 25:58
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Stir-Fry Favorites
This episode, we show you delicious stir fries for an ideal weeknight dinner.
Episode: S6 E611 | 25:58
Salad for Dinner
Watch 26:12
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Salad for Dinner
This episode, we showcase three satisfying salads.
Episode: S6 E610 | 26:12
Moroccan Flatbread
Watch 26:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Moroccan Flatbread
Milk Street travels to Morocco to learn about a traditional flatbread, Khobz.
Episode: S6 E604 | 26:46
Greek Meze
Watch 26:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Greek Meze
We head to Crete to learn classic Greek dishes, perfect for any meze spread.
Episode: S6 E602 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 6
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 5
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 4
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 3
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 2
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 1
The Real Fettuccine Alfredo
Watch 26:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Real Fettuccine Alfredo
This episode, we travel to Rome in search of authentic Fettuccine Alfredo.
Episode: S6 E603 | 26:46
Meixcan Shrimp
Watch 25:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Meixcan Shrimp
We take inspiration from the Mexican table..
Episode: S6 E612 | 25:46
Venetian Pastas
Watch 26:43
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Venetian Pastas
We travel to Italy in search of new pasta favorites.
Episode: S6 E609 | 26:43
Mexico City Tacos
Watch 26:19
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Mexico City Tacos
Milk Street travels to Mexico City in search of tacos.
Episode: S6 E608 | 26:19
All-Star Vegetables
Watch 27:17
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
All-Star Vegetables
In this episode, Milk Street puts vegetables center stage!
Episode: S6 E607 | 27:17
New Wave Pizzas
Watch 26:21
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
New Wave Pizzas
We take inspiration from focaccia in Bari, Italy to make Pour in the Pan Pizza.
Episode: S6 E606 | 26:21
Stir-Fry Favorites
Watch 25:58
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Stir-Fry Favorites
This episode, we show you delicious stir fries for an ideal weeknight dinner.
Episode: S6 E611 | 25:58
Salad for Dinner
Watch 26:12
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Salad for Dinner
This episode, we showcase three satisfying salads.
Episode: S6 E610 | 26:12
Moroccan Flatbread
Watch 26:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Moroccan Flatbread
Milk Street travels to Morocco to learn about a traditional flatbread, Khobz.
Episode: S6 E604 | 26:46
Greek Meze
Watch 26:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Greek Meze
We head to Crete to learn classic Greek dishes, perfect for any meze spread.
Episode: S6 E602 | 26:46