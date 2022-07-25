Souvlaki and Flatbread

Christopher Kimball travels to Crete to learn classic Greek dishes from Marianna Leivaditaki. First, Pork Souvlaki with Tzatziki and Tomato-Onion Salad, with a perfect accompaniment of Plush Yogurt and Olive Oil Flatbreads. Finally, Broken Phyllo Cake with Orange and Bay, soaked with a syrup infused with cinnamon and cardamom that gives the cake a moist, pudding-like consistency.