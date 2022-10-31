Salad for Dinner

Christopher Kimball takes inspiration from Crete to create their local Cretan Salad, a cross between classic Greek salad and Italian panzanella. Milk Street Cook Rayna Jhaveri then makes Turkish Chickpea Salad that uses sumac and fresh herbs to balance earthy chickpeas. Finally, Milk Street Cook Erica Bruce demonstrates Garlicky Lentil and Parsley Salad with Feta.