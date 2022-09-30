From Morocco to Egypt

Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay prepares Lemon-Saffron Chicken (Tangia), a rich dish originating from Marrakech. Then, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges teaches Christopher Kimball the perfect balance of acid and spices for Cumin-Coriander Potatoes with Cilantro (Patates Mekhalel). Lastly, Milk Street Cook Matthew Card cooks up an oven-friendly Spicy Egyptian Eggplant with Fresh Herbs.