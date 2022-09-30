Everyday Middle Eastern Cooking

Christopher Kimball visits “The Palestinian Table” author Reem Kassis to learn about maqlubeh, a multilayered chicken and rice dish worthy of a feast; and tastes the classic semolina cake hareesa in Tel Aviv. Back in the kitchen, Milk Street cooks show Chris a streamlined Palestinian Upside-Down Chicken and Rice, and Semolina-Sesame Cake with a crunchy sesame seed topping and sweet citrus syrup.