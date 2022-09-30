Enchiladas and Molletes

Christopher Kimball visits a Oaxacan open-air market to eat local favorites including Enchiladas Verdes and Molletes, a delicious open-faced sandwich served on thick-cut bread with refried beans and cheese. Back at the kitchen, Milk Street cooks make Green Enchiladas with Chicken and Cheese (Enchiladas Verdes) and Oaxacan-style Molletes with Pico de Gallo using ingredients easily found in the USA.