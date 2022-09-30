Cooking With Chilies

Dive into the different tastes and uses for chilies. Milk Street Cook Matthew Card makes classic Mexican Tacos al Pastor, with a combination of chipotle chilies in adobo and ancho chili powder. Then, Milk Street Cook Rayna Jhaveri makes a deep, smoky Ancho Chili Salsa Roja. Finally, Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay cooks up Orange-Guajillo Chili Pulled Chicken.