Beirut Fast Food

Christopher Kimball is back in Beirut for a crash course on Lebanese “fast food,” visiting Kamal Mouzawak of Souk El Tayeb. Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges makes a quick yet delicious Bulgur and Beef Kibbeh with Chris; and Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark prepares a classic dish of Lebanese Lentils and Rice with Crisped Onions (Mujaddara).