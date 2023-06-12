Extras
The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own" performs a patriotic medley.
Emily Bear performs “The Stars and Stripes Forever” at the 2022 A Capitol Fourth.
Cynthia Erivo performs “Somewhere” at the 2022 A Capitol Fourth.
Mickey Guyton performs "All American" at the 2022 A Capitol Fourth.
Rachel Platten performs "Stand By You" at the 2022 A Capitol Fourth.
The cast of the 2022 A Capitol Fourth performs "America the Beautiful."
Yolanda Adams performs “My Country ’Tis of Thee” at the 2022 A Capitol Fourth.
The National Symphony Orchestra performs the 1812 Overture at the 2022 A Capitol Fourth.
Gloria Gaynor Performs “I Will Survive” at the 2022 A Capitol Fourth.
Mickey Guyton performs I Still Pray at the 2022 A Capitol Fourth.