© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

America's favorite Independence Day celebration, A Capitol Fourth, features well-known musical artists and puts viewers front and center for the greatest display of fireworks anywhere in the nation. A Capitol Fourth is broadcast to millions at home and to our troops watching around the world.

Watch 1:28:24
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2023)
Watch the 2023 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 1:28:24
Watch 1:33
A Capitol Fourth
Alfonso Ribeiro Hosts A Capitol Fourth 2023!
Hear what it means to Alfonso Ribeiro to host the 43rd annual A Capitol Fourth.
Preview: S2023 | 1:33
Watch 0:30
A Capitol Fourth
2023 A Capitol Fourth Preview
Join host Alfonso Ribeiro for A Capitol Fourth on Tuesday, July 4 at 8/7c on PBS.
Preview: S2023 | 0:30
A Capitol Fourth is sponsored by The Boeing Company, the American Hospital Association and made possible by the National Park Service, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Department of the Army and public television stations nationwide. All travel is provided by American Airlines.
Extras
Watch 2:33
A Capitol Fourth
The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" Fireworks Medley
The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own" performs a patriotic medley.
Clip: S2022 | 2:33
Watch 3:39
A Capitol Fourth
Emily Bear Performs "The Stars & Stripes Forever"
Emily Bear performs “The Stars and Stripes Forever” at the 2022 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2022 | 3:39
Watch 2:37
A Capitol Fourth
Cynthia Erivo Performs "Somewhere"
Cynthia Erivo performs “Somewhere” at the 2022 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2022 | 2:37
Watch 3:07
A Capitol Fourth
Mickey Guyton Performs "All American"
Mickey Guyton performs "All American" at the 2022 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2022 | 3:07
Watch 4:06
A Capitol Fourth
Rachel Platten Performs "Stand By You"
Rachel Platten performs "Stand By You" at the 2022 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2022 | 4:06
Watch 2:53
A Capitol Fourth
Finale Cast Performance of "America the Beautiful"
The cast of the 2022 A Capitol Fourth performs "America the Beautiful."
Clip: S2022 | 2:53
Watch 2:26
A Capitol Fourth
Yolanda Adams Performs "My Country ’Tis of Thee"
Yolanda Adams performs “My Country ’Tis of Thee” at the 2022 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2022 | 2:26
Watch 3:31
A Capitol Fourth
Fireworks & the "1812 Overture"
The National Symphony Orchestra performs the 1812 Overture at the 2022 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2022 | 3:31
Watch 4:00
A Capitol Fourth
Gloria Gaynor Performs "I Will Survive"
Gloria Gaynor Performs “I Will Survive” at the 2022 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2022 | 4:00
Watch 2:38
A Capitol Fourth
Mickey Guyton Performs "I Still Pray"
Mickey Guyton performs I Still Pray at the 2022 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2022 | 2:38
More Arts & Music Shows